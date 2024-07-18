Rochester Community Players celebrate 27 years of Shakespeare in Highland Park

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Community Players are performing the Shakespeare play “Pericles, Prince of Tyre” through July 27 at the Highland Bowl on South Avenue.

It’s the 27th year of Shakespeare in Highland Park, a free series. “Pericles, Prince of Tyre” is one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known plays. It’s about a prince who tries to win the heart of a princess, when his quest leads to adventures full of love and hardship.

“Beginning in January, we will entered our centennial season here in Rochester,” said Michael Krickmire, president of Rochester Community Players. “RCP is one of the few theatres in the country that has produced continuously for 100 years. There were no interruptions when the men went off to war. We have produced every single year since 1925.”

The cast of local actors will perform every night except Mondays and Tuesday. There are 14 cast members, some playing multiple roles. No tickets are needed, just make sure to bring a chair or a blanket for seating.

