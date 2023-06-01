Frintz, Rochester company, combines photo printing and advertising

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new company that combines photography and marketing opened in Rochester. Frintz, which stands for “free prints”, officially launched on Tuesday morning.

The way it works is you download the Frintz app, choose pictures from your phone you that want physically printed out, and Frintz will send them to you in the mail for free with an advertisement attached to it.

The advertisements are based on your geographic region, so you get ads that are relevant to you. The founder and CEO says he wanted to launch the company here in Rochester not only because it’s his hometown but also because Rochester is the birthplace of photography.

“It’s really just six sigma process figuring out the consumer side, figuring out the advertiser’s side and how we can bring both worlds together and we were able to do that platform together and get 100% open rate,” said Frintz CEO Bill Testa. “It’s 100% open rate because it’s your pictures, it’s your memories. It’s your pictures of your grandkids, soccer games birthday parties, anniversaries.”

Frintz was also honored nationally with the Grand Champion Award for Innovation from the United States Postal Service. They plan to take the company national within the next few months.