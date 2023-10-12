Rochester company shutting down operations, eliminating 41 jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of Rochester’s oldest companies is shutting down its manufacturing operations in the area.

Caldwell is shuttering manufacturing operations at its facility on Manitou Road in Gates, but its headquarters will stay local.

In January, 41 jobs will be cut as a result, and 37 jobs will stay.

The Rochester Business Journal says the development is due to “continuing challenges in the housing market.”

Caldwell manufactures hardware for windows and doors.