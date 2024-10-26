Rochester conference aimed at stopping gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition held its first youth conference on Saturday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Dozens of youth were in attendance along with educators and community leaders. They shared what they need local leaders to do to ensure kids in Rochester don’t have to live in fear of gun violence.

“They said they wanted to have more free events and give them an opportunity to share solutions,” ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition Founder and City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot said.

The conference featured speakers, raffles, free vouchers for haircuts and partnerships with city youth groups. Lightfoot says there are plans to make this conference a yearly event.

