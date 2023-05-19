ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Contemporary Art Center is kicking off its annual 6×6 sale and is continuing the Square the Love project by sharing the love with a specific community.

This is the 16th annual 6×6 exhibition at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center, and it is a record-breaking year. Over 6,000 artworks have been donated to RoCo for the annual fundraiser.

“So these artworks are given to us by artists, famous artists, hobbyists, children from all around the world,” Executive Director of RoCo Bleu Cease said. “There are 47 states and 44 countries represented on the walls this year.”

Cease says this is their grassroots approach to helping the center, but they spread the word as far as they can.

“It’s really interesting, the last package we received came from the Philippines, and we also received a bunch of packages from Brazil this year, for whatever reason,” Cease said.

Staff and volunteers have been promoting this year’s show since November. And the artwork sent in can be anything that is 6×6: drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, etc.

“We designed 6×6 to be easy for people to participate in and not feel like they’re giving their arm and leg to support us,” Cease said.

And you won’t only be supporting RoCo if you buy artwork made by Ukrainian artists or those who were forced to leave Ukraine during the war. That money will be donated to RocMaidan to help support humanitarian and medical needs in Ukraine.

Each piece is $20 and the ones that support Ukraine are $50; $20 to RoCo and $30 to Roc Maidan. The Rochester Contemporary Art Center is located at 137 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604 and all the important dates are listed below.