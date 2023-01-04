Rochester crews have controlled building fire at Lawrence Street and East Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department has controlled a three alarm fire Wednesday morning at a building at the corner of Lawrence Street and East Avenue.

Firefighters say they rescued a cat from the fire and there were no injuries. One person escaped from the fire.

RFD says they contained the fire to a room in a one-story building but the smoke went into surrounding homes and businesses, causing concern. Firefighters used fans to allow smoke to escape.

RFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire. The street is closed at East Avenue and Union Street.