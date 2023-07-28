Rochester declares cool sweep with temperatures expected to reach 90s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep with temperatures expected to reach the 90s on Friday.

People are encouraged to protect themselves from the heat by visiting pools, spray parks, or air-conditioned libraries and R-centers. The city is also warning people to stay hydrated and watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Here is where you can take shelter from the heat:

R-Centers (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.):

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.,

Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

City Branch Libraries (see hours here):

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218

Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

Swimming Opportunities:

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray Features (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

The National Weather Service’s heat advisory for the Finger Lakes region runs from noon to 8 p.m.

Rochester isn’t the only area that’s been impacted by extreme heat. The first three weeks of July have been so warm worldwide that it’s almost certain the month will become the hottest ever recorded, says the World Meteorological Organization