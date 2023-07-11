Rochester declares ‘cool sweep’ with temperatures expected to reach high 80s

Evan Bourtis News10NBC
Spray Park in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep with temperatures expected to reach the high 80s on Tuesday.

People are encouraged to protect themselves from the heat by visiting pools, spray parks, or air-conditioned libraries and R-centers. The city is also warning people to stay hydrated and watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Here is where you can take shelter from the heat:

R-Centers (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) 

  • Adams, 85 Adams St. 
  • Avenue D, 200 Avenue D 
  • Carter, 500 Carter St. 
  • Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave. 
  • Edgerton, 41 Backus St.  
  • Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St. 
  • David F. Gantt, 700 North St., 
  • Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave. 
  • Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave. 
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St. 

City Branch Libraries (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)  

  • Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214 
  • Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300 
  • Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216 
  • Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206 
  • Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218 
  • Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220 
  • Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202 
  • Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212 
  • Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208 
  • Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204 

Swimming Opportunities 

  • Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 12 noon to 7 p.m. 
  • Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 noon to 8 p.m. 
  • Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 noon to 6 p.m.  
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 12 noon to 6 p.m. 

Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) 

  • Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St. 
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St. 
  • David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St. 
  • Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave. 
  • Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St. 
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St. 

Spray Features (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) 

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area) 
  • Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets 
  • Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street) 