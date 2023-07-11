Rochester declares ‘cool sweep’ with temperatures expected to reach high 80s
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep with temperatures expected to reach the high 80s on Tuesday.
People are encouraged to protect themselves from the heat by visiting pools, spray parks, or air-conditioned libraries and R-centers. The city is also warning people to stay hydrated and watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Here is where you can take shelter from the heat:
R-Centers (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
- Adams, 85 Adams St.
- Avenue D, 200 Avenue D
- Carter, 500 Carter St.
- Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.
- Edgerton, 41 Backus St.
- Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.
- David F. Gantt, 700 North St.,
- Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.
- Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
- Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.
City Branch Libraries (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)
- Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214
- Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300
- Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216
- Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206
- Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218
- Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220
- Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202
- Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212
- Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208
- Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204
Swimming Opportunities
- Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 12 noon to 7 p.m.
- Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 noon to 8 p.m.
- Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 noon to 6 p.m.
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
- Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.
Spray Features (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)
- Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets
- Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)