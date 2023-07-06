Rochester declares cool sweep, encourages people to use spray parks and air-conditioned buildings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has put a cool sweep in place for Thursday as temperatures approach 90 degrees with high humidity.

People can go to the city’s R-centers and libraries for air conditioning. They can also visit pools and spray parks to cool off. The city is reminding residents to stay hydrated, limit time out in the sun, and stay in air-conditioned rooms to prevent heat-related illnesses. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Monroe County that started at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Swimming locations:

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 to 8 p.m.

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 to 6 p.m.

Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray Features (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

R-Centers (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.):

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.,

Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

City Branch Libraries (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)