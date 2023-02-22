Rochester Department of Public Works preparing the city for wintry weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews from the Rochester Department of Public Works are out and about today, ready to clear both snow and ice from the city’s 800 miles of streets.

Besides the wintry weather, the biggest challenge they all face is the increase in traffic out on the roads. Wednesday morning, trucks were filled up with their share of salt before hitting the road. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, it was pretty quiet here at the city’s salt barn on Mount Read Boulevard.

Karen St. Aubin, Director of Operations, tells us depending on the size of the trucks, they all hold up to nine tons of salt. Streets all across the city were already pre-treated ahead of the snowfall. St. Aubin says depending on the type of storm operation mode they’re in, this will determine how they will clear the roadways and the number of trucks they will use.