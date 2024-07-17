Rochester Dollar General employee robbed at gunpoint while heading to bank

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers went to Jones Avenue by Parkway at 3 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a gunpoint robbery.

Officers found a 33-year-old man from the city who said he is an employee of Dollar General on Lake Avenue. He said he was robbed at gunpoint while on his way to the bank.

According to the victim, the suspects drove away in a dark vehicle. The victim was not injured.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.