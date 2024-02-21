Rochester Eclipse: Your questions answered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, April 8, the skies over Rochester will go dark at 3:20 p.m. as the moon casts its shadow over the entire sun. The entire Rochester area will be on the eclipse’s path of totality and the city itself will experience 3 minutes and 38 seconds of darkness.

News10NBC is Rochester’s headquarters to answer your questions on the total solar eclipse and plan for the big day. Here’s what you need to know:

What is the path of totality?

It’s the path of the moon’s shadow on the Earth. If you’re in the path during the eclipse, the sun will appear completely covered by the moon.



In the U.S., Texas will be the first state to see the eclipse within the path of totality. Once it reaches Western New York, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse all fall within the path, which is more than 100 miles wide. The duration of totality will be different depending on your location within the path. You can read more here.

Which parts of the Rochester area will experience the longest totality?

The SUNY Brockport campus will get an extra five seconds of darkness compared to the City of Rochester. That’s because the campus is located directly on the center line of the eclipse’s path of totality. You can read more here and see other places that are on the center line here.

Where can I find a list of viewing parties and events leading up to the eclipse?

News10NBC has your guide to viewing parties and celebrations leading up to eclipse. Some of the locations for viewing parties includes the Rochester Museum and Science Center, Stokoe Farms in Scottsville, SUNY Brockport, the Rochester Public Market, and Innovative Field. You can see the list here.

Where can you get the glasses needed to view the eclipse?

To watch the eclipse, you’ll need a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes while staring at the sun. There are multiple places where you can buy eclipse glasses including the gift shop at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Just make sure that the glasses are certified by the International Standards Organization. You can find out where to get the glasses here.

Did the Pont De Rennes bridge really crack during the last eclipse in Rochester?

Rochester’s last eclipse was 99 years ago, in 1925. During the eclipse, nearly 2,000 people gathered on the Pont De Rennes Bridge downtown to watch it.

On that day, a headline from the now-defunct Rochester Herald reads “River Bridge Cracks under Strain of Eclipse Fans” Did the bridge really crack? Find out here.

How did the solar eclipse help to prove Einstein’s theory of relativity?

Solar eclipses have helped to prove multiple scientific discoveries, including Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Einstein developed the theory in 1915 but it was just words on paper. In 1919, it was put to the test for the first time during a total solar eclipse. The chance to look directly at the sun, something with a huge gravitational pull, was a perfect test. Jim Bader at the Rochester Museum and Science Center explains how the eclipse helped and why Einstein’s theory is important for modern technology. Read more here.

How is police preparing for crowds and traffic during the eclipse?

The Rochester area is expected to welcome between 300,000 and 500,000 visitors for the eclipse. With all those people comes hundreds of thousands of cars too.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Deruyter and Rochester Police Department Public Information Officer Greg Bello explain how their departments are preparing for an increase in crowds and traffic. Read more here.

How can I safely photograph the solar eclipse?

If you want to capture the eclipse on your camera or your phone, you’ll need a filter to protect you from the sun. George Eastman Museum’s Technology Director Damien Spader explains what kinds of filters or lenses you’ll need. Read more here.

What if its cloudy during the eclipse?

Even if its cloudy during the eclipse, the skies will still get dark, says Jim Bader, the director of the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

In addition, the temperature will still drop dramatically and the animals will still be fooled into thinking it’s nighttime. Crickets may start chirping, spiders may start taking down their webs, and birds may fly back to their nests. You can read more here.

How does the solar eclipse relate to astrology?

The three minutes of darkness during the eclipse is kind of like a metaphor for self-reflection, according to Nico Lovetro, astrologer with The Spirit Room.

Lovetro said an event like this gives us perspective on the external environment around us, and our place in the universe. It has a way of grounding us, allowing us to reflect on our quality of life and understand things happening in our lives, like relationships, opportunities and health. You can read more here.