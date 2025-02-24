Rochester edition of MONOPOLY will be unveiled Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester edition of the iconic board game MONOPOLY will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Strong National Museum of Play.

Instead of featuring the classic Atlantic City squares, the board will feature Rochester’s cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It’s under the license of Hasbro and comes 90 years after MONOPOLY first hit the shelves.

The Strong Museum will unveil the game at 9 a.m. alongside local leaders. It will then be available in stores and online, including Amazon. We’ll have more information about how to buy the game once it’s available.