Rochester embraces Irish culture with vibrant St. Patrick’s Day Parade and spirited celebrations along East Avenue

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands gathered on East Avenue on Saturday afternoon, dressed in green and gold, to celebrate Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade began at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street, continuing down East Avenue and East Main, ending at Fitzhugh and West Main Streets.

This year’s parade honored Irish immigrants who contributed to building the Erie Canal. Spectators enjoyed marching bands, bagpipes, Irish dancers, and more. Local police, fire departments, hospitals, and festive folks from News10NBC joined the celebration.

Parade-goer Mila McCormick shared why she came to the parade.

“Just the beautiful weather. And then we’re an Irish family, so we love coming out and supporting. It’s been a tradition for many years.”

When Kara Passamonte was asked what she would do with a pot of gold she replied, “I have a girlfriend. She has pancreatic cancer, and I would do whatever I could to make sure that she gets the healing that she needs.”

Festivities continued along East Avenue well into the night as hundreds continued to celebrate Irish heritage.

In the spirit of the holiday, News10NBC reporter Tom Kowalski attempted to do an Irish jig after a parade-goer, Evan, gave it a try earlier in the day.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.