Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services celebrates grand opening Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services celebrated the grand opening of its new 24-hour facility in East Rochester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event took place Friday afternoon, marking a significant milestone for the local pet care community.

The new hospital will feature eight veterinarians and more than 70 full-time staff members. Over the past year, staff have been working out of a temporary space on University Avenue in Rochester.

“The new hospital triples the workspace that we are currently utilizing caring for the pets of Rochester,” said Dr. Jamie Araki, co-medical director. “And more room for all the specialized equipment we are getting.”

The facility is set to open at 7 p.m. Doctors have mentioned that while calling ahead is appreciated, walk-ins are welcome.

