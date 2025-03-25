Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services set to open its new location Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services is set to open its new overnight facility in East Rochester later this week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 12:30 p.m. at its location on West Commercial Street. Then, services will begin at 7 p.m.

Starting that evening, the current location on University Avenue in the city will end its emergency services permanently. The Animal Hospital of Rochester will continue to provide general practice at the University Avenue location.

As News10NBC has covered, REVS decided to move into a larger space. The new facility has twice as many exam rooms and surgery suites. It will also house nearly triple the number of overnight patients.

REVS says it will open in phases and will expand its hours as construction progresses and more areas become fully functional. For now, here are the hours:

For overnight emergencies: Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

For weekend emergencies: Friday from 7 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m.

REVS opened in February of 2024, months after Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services in Brighton closed permanently, leaving the Rochester area without a 24-hour emergency clinic.