Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services will stay open 24/7 starting Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester area once again has a 24/7 veterinary clinic where pet owners can go in case of emergencies.

Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services is expanding its hours starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. It comes after REVS moved from University Avenue in the city to a new, larger facility on West Commercial Street in East Rochester.

When REVS first opened its new facility in late March, it offered 24-hour services on weekends only and overnight services during weekdays. News10NBC took a tour of the new 12,000-square-foot clinic, which can accommodate about 50 cats and dogs. It offers twice as many exam rooms and surgery bays. The facility also has X-rays, ultrasounds, a lab, and a pharmacy.

In a Facebook post, REVS thanked the people who donated to support the facility:

“This incredible milestone is made possible thanks to our amazing team, generous donors, dedicated doctors, and our incredible community. Every single donation—big or small—has helped us move one step closer to expanding emergency veterinary services for Rochester. Thank you for your patience and continued support as we made this transition. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

REVS first opened in February of 2024, months after Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services in Brighton closed permanently, leaving the Rochester area without a 24-hour emergency clinic.