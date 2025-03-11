Rochester entrepreneurs to benefit from $90K grant for financial empowerment

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is set to receive a $90,000 grant aimed at supporting small businesses in the area. The city has been selected to participate in the Small Business Boost Initiative, a program designed to provide local entrepreneurs and small business owners with free financial counseling.

Rochester is one of seven cities chosen for this initiative. The Rochester Financial Empowerment Center plans to use the grant to assist business owners in reducing debt, increasing savings, and building credit.

This financial support is expected to provide a significant boost to the local business community, helping entrepreneurs achieve greater financial stability and success.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.