Rochester faith leaders hold ceremony at Maplewood Park to honor lives lost, bring peace after mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Faith leaders from around Rochester are gathering at Maplewood Park Thursday night to rally support for peace after last weekend’s mass shooting that killed two people and injured five others.

Leaders from the Black Community Focus Fund, Spiritus Christi Church, the Faith Leaders Roundtable, and the Black Agenda Group are all at the park with three goals in mind. The first is to reclaim the park and have it sanctified by the faith leaders. Second, honor the two lives lost, their families, and anyone impacted by the tragedy. And finally, wrap each other in love and support and bring momentum back to turning the community back into one that is known for peace.

Folks say the park is known for being a place where people can come to have a good time without fear of violence.

There is a reclaiming ceremony, sacred song, and circle of love planned for anyone who decides to come out.

