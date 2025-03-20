Rochester families face decision: City schools or charter schools? Lottery application deadline April 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Parents and students in Rochester face a crucial decision: whether to enroll in city schools or opt for a charter school.

Those considering the latter should act quickly, as the charter school lottery deadline is April 1.

Rochester Prep is preparing for a new group of kindergarteners this fall.

Kris Hirsch, Associate Superintendent, shared on 105.5 The Beat, “We have 300 kindergarten spots available. We are enrolling all grades, though. K through 8. And we’re always looking for interested families and students that are dedicated to a college prep mission.”

Hirsch emphasized the school’s focus on college readiness, saying, “Our academic results speak for themselves. We really believe strongly in giving students and families the option and the choice to try a school that works for them. And for us, that is all about the college mission.”

Senior Jahmere Brown highlighted the support at Rochester Prep, noting, “From what I’ve heard, schools around don’t have, like, the type of support we do at Rochester Prep, whereas at Rochester Prep, there’s full-blown hour-long classes where we sit and talk about college and what we want to do, how we are going to get there.”

However, Cynthia Elliott, a Rochester City School District (RCSD) board member, argues that city schools remain competitive academically with charter schools like Rochester Prep.

“I’m not necessarily against charter schools in the sense that parents have to find a quality education for their children. And the district had not been doing a good job of that… many of those charter schools don’t perform any better than some of our schools in the district,” Elliott said.

Elliott also expressed concerns about charter schools lacking similar regulations to public schools, saying when charters have a student with behavior or academic issues, they send those kids back to public schools like RCSD.

Those interested in applying to Rochester Prep can visit their website.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.