Rochester families gather for forum to discuss school district issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Parents of Rochester City School District students got to have their voices heard Saturday.

It was all part of the annual family and community engagement forum at East High School. It offered an opportunity to discuss important topics currently impacting the district.

The big one? School reconfiguration, including the goal of closing 11 schools and five buildings.

“Any time that we can bring our community together to have conversations is always valuable to us as a district, and also to the families, I think — a solid partnership is what it’s all about,” said Superintendent Carmine Peluso. “If we have a solid partnership, then we have the foundation to achieve anything.”