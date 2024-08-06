Rochester father pleads guilty to manslaughter in 13-month-old daughter’s overdose death

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, a Rochester father admitted in court to accidentally killing his toddler by leaving out his illegal drugs.

Dillon Britto pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

“It’s horrible. There’s so much violence in the city and unfortunately, it’s no longer adults, it’s no longer young adults — it’s children. They are truly the most innocent victims in our community and to see anything happen to them is horrible,” said Kevin Sunderland, assistant district attorney for Monroe County.

The criminal complaint says on January 30, two maintenance men were working in Britto’s apartment complex, Chatham Gardens, when they heard someone crying. In Britto’s apartment, they say they found him with 13-month-old Dianelis Britto, who was not breathing.

Britto admitted in court he’d been watching his daughter alone when he used drugs and passed out. As a maintenance man administered CPR, he told police both he and Britto saw a piece of blue paper for narcotics in Dianelis’ mouth.

Britto admitted on Monday that he took that paper and tried to hide it from police. Dianelis died that day at the hospital with fentanyl and cocaine in her system.

Britto has been in custody since the day Dianelis died. Prosecutors are calling this a completely avoidable death.

Britto also admitted there had been narcotics wrappings throughout the house. He pleaded to a sentencing of five and a half to 11 years behind bars.

For second-degree manslaughter, state sentencing laws recommend seven and a half to 15 years in prison. But Britto was offered a plea deal of five and a half to 11 for both charges. Sentencing is scheduled for next week.

