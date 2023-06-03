Rochester Fire Department battles three-alarm fire on Rosedale Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire at 311 Rosedale Street Saturday morning.

Officials say the two-and-a-half story house was fully engulfed in flames and spreading to another house. A second alarm was declared as the fire spread to the second house.

A firefighter suffered minor burns after fighting the fire on the inside of the second house. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

The first house was an exterior fire. The Rochester Fire Department explains that was due to the fire being deep-seated.

A third alarm was called for more crews to come and help those already battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.