Rochester Fire Department investigating duplex fire on Costar Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Red Cross is helping a family that escaped a house fire on Costar Street Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at 12:03 p.m. RFD responded to a report of smoke at a two-story residential duplex. Firefighters discovered a partition fire affecting both apartments. They put out the fire and brought the situation under control. Then crews stayed to ensure the scene was safe.

The people living there, including four adults, three children, and one pet, evacuated the home safely. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

There were working smoke detectors in the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.