Rochester Fire Department responds to structure fire on Bradford Street Monday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to Bradford Street Monday morning for a report of smoke coming from a residential structure.

When fire crews first arrived, they declared there was a working fire coming from an attic of a single-family home, Rochester Fire said.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. The home was vertically ventilated to remove heat and smoke, according to Rochester Fire.

They also said two searches confirmed nobody was trapped in the home and that the person who lives at the home has been connected with The Red Cross for assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.