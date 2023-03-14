Rochester firefighter remains hospitalized; Residents can’t return to homes just yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A firefighter is in stable condition at the hospital, one day after being injured at a five-alarm fire at a westside warehouse.

The Otis Street warehouse is tucked into a residential neighborhood, flanked by a park on the west side and homes on the east on Rogers Avenue.

Dozens who live there had to be evacuated as the fire intensified. They won’t be allowed back for another day or two, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Seventeen people and a dog are being helped with housing through the city’s Person in Crisis team.

The 52,000-square-foot warehouse stores wooden pallets. Calls came in just before 6 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters did not enter the building out of safety concerns. Indeed, the roof and three walls soon collapsed.

The cause remains under investigation.