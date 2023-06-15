Rochester firefighter suspended after FBI search warrant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester says a firefighter was suspended with pay after the FBI searched the Rochester Fire Department’s Engine No. 3 on a warrant on Tuesday, June 13.

The city says the firefighter was suspended with pay immediately, pending the outcome of the investigation. The city didn’t specify why the firefighter was suspended or what the outcome of the FBI search was. Here is the full statement from the city:

A search warrant was executed by the FBI on Tuesday, June 13, and a firefighter was suspended with pay immediately, pending the outcome of the investigation. The City defers all questions to the FBI.