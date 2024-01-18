Rochester firefighters at scene of fatal fire on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters are on the scene of a fire at 108 Bernard Street. The Rochester Fire Department confirmed that there is at least one fatality, a female.

The fire began at around 8:30 p.m. and, by 10 p.m. appeared to be under control. But weather conditions were pretty bad with snow coming down at a fast pace. There was some charring around the front porch, and some heavy smoke from the roof. Police have traffic blocked off along Bernard Street between Barton and Thomas streets while fire crews continue their investigation into what exactly happened here.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and just how many people were inside the home.

