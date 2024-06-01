Rochester firefighters battle blaze at vacant Weyl Street home; building partially collapses

Rochester firefighters battle blaza at vacant house on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire at a vacant home in Rochester ended with the building partially collapsing.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Weyl Street, off Hudson Avenue. Crews say the fire engulfed part of the second story and it took around 45 minutes to put it out. Nobody was hurt.

“The second-story porch fully involved when we got here — working its way inside, it got up to the attic. Crews got in there and did a nice job, they put it out in 45 minutes. Cause is still under investigation,” said Deputy Chief Mike Vinci with the Rochester Fire Department.