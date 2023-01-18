Rochester firefighters rescue man from roof trying to escape fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says they rescued a man from a roof trying to escape a fire at a vacant home on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Merrimac Street off Hudson Avenue. Firefighters say the house was supposed to be vacant.

When crews arrived they found a man on the roof near the back of the house. He needed to be rescued with a ladder. He was taken to Strong Hospital for smoke inhalation and he is expected to be ok.

Investigators don’t know what caused the fire.