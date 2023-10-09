Rochester first responders train for the worst-case scenario at drill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you saw a lot of emergency vehicles outside of Rochester General Hospital Saturday, it was just a drill.

RGH and its partners, including the Rochester Fire Department and Monroe County Office of Emergency Management, practiced their decontamination protocol for critical emergency events.

“It is a best practice and it’s a way to keep our skills sharp to ensure that we are capable, both with the human resources and the material resources that we need,” Rochester Fire Department Chief Stefano Napolitano said. “It strengthens our partnerships with each other.”

Part of the drill included a demonstration crash site with actors playing victims. Emergency responders practiced taking those victims from the crash scene, removing contaminants, and getting them care.