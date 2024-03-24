Rochester Friendship Festival brings players from five states and Canada

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Friendship Festival took place at the Iceplex in Rochester this weekend.

It’s a two-day tournament that brings special hockey teams together.

Multiple teams for kids with developmental disabilities took to the ice to play one another in the festival hosted by the Rochester Ice Cats.

Teams traveled from five different states and even Canada. More than 325 athletes from 16 teams of all different ages competed.

“It’s been good, we get a lot of playing time. It doesn’t matter if we win or lose it’s just to have fun,” said Rochester Ice Cats Dani.

“Making friends from different teams and getting to see them at all the different tournaments. You always remember the players you played against,” said Rochester Ice Cats Nikolle.

“A lot of our kids get to socialize with kids all over the United States,” said Chloe.

The Ice Cat’s mission is to give hockey players with developmental, cognitive, and physical disabilities the opportunity to have fun while learning new skills.

The Ice Cat’s mission is to give hockey players with developmental, cognitive, and physical disabilities the opportunity to have fun while learning new skills.



