Rochester Fringe Festival begins Tuesday; Here’s what you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival is set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12 featuring acts that incorporate music, dance, comedy, film, danger, magic, audience participation, and more.

The 12-day festival runs through Saturday, Sept. 23 with more than 500 performances. Out of those, 118 will be free including. You can see the full lineup here.

More than 30 venues will host shows including Parcel 5, the Little Theatre, Java’s Café, the Eastman School of Music, and the George Eastman Museum.

Here are some of the most anticipated acts on the Fringe:

Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16: (free) The acclimated French stunt group Cirque Inextremiste will perform at Parcel 5. The performance is called EXIT. It features tightrope-walking and other quirky circus stunts.

Friday, Sept. 15, Saturday, Sept. 16, and Monday, Sept. 17 (free): Monroe County’s sister county in Ireland is sending a world-renowned group of street theatre artists to the Fringe. The group, called The Fanzinis, is described as “world-class Olympian-level idiots” and will perform an acrobatic-comedy mashup. The shows on Friday and Saturday are at Parcel 5. The show on Monday is at the Spiegelgarden.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 23: The Columbian circus will take the stage at Spiegeltent every evening of the Fringe. Tickets start at $30. Circolombia’s charismatic cast melds jaw-dropping acrobatic skills, high-intensity Latin dance and music, and a uniquely modern circus aesthetic to create a world-class entertainment experience.

The Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since debuting in 2012, the festival has drawn more than 670,000 visitors from all over the world. Rochester is one of 250 cities worldwide that hold Fringe Festivals.