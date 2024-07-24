Rochester Fringe Festival returns for its 13th year with 250 productions and over 650 performances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 13th annual Rochester Fringe Festival returns on September 10 and runs through September 21, along with the return of the Spiegeltent and its adjacent Spiegelgarden, at One Fringe Place (corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, across from Eastman Theatre).

The award-winning, 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival was named by the New York Times as “one of the country’s more prominent multidisciplinary events” in September 2023. The Fringe has become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State and one of the most attended Fringe Festivals in the United States.

The 2024 festival lineup of 250 productions with more than 650 performances over 12 days includes returning favorites, debuts, and U.S. and world premieres. There are hundreds of performances featuring comedy, theatre, dance, music, film, and more. Tickets are on sale here.

World famous Architects of Air making their Rochester Fringe debut; Two Marcel Lucont U.S. premieres; and the World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Variete are just some of the 2024 highlights.

There will be plenty of family-friendly activities including such favorites as the annual Free Kids Day on Saturday, September 21, with activities such as pumpkin painting, the ever-popular chalk art, and Disco Kids, among other fun events.

Street Beat, the popping, locking, breakdance competition that pulls in fresh talent from all over the regional hip-hop scene, returns on Saturday, September 21 at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The contest is open to any crew of three people in any dance style, with preliminary trials that lead up to all-out dance battles. Prelims take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and finals begin at 4 p.m., with the winning crew announced around 5:30 p.m.

More than 750,000 people have attended more than 5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization’s mission is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills, while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts.

The festival is supported by a grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism, awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

You can follow Rochester Fringe Festival for additional information and announcements: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #rocfringe24.