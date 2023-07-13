Rochester Fringe Festival will reveal its lineup Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival will soon reveal which world-class performers will showcase their talents throughout the city this September.

Festival organizers will reveal the full lineup at a press conference that starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Then, tickets go on sale at noon on the Fringe Festival website.

The festival runs from Sept. 12 through Sept. 23. Last year’s festival included acts that incorporate music, dance, theater, film, danger, comedy, and magic.

Since debuting in 2012, the Rochester Fringe Festival has drawn more than 650,000 visitors from all over the world. Rochester’s Finge is one of the largest and most successful fringe festivals in the nation.