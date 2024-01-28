Rochester General Hospital holds ‘Doula Education Day’ for birthing experts

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester General Hospital held a “Doula Education Day” event Saturday.

Doulas can be described as “birthing experts” who help for a comfortable birth — before, during and after — using various methods. They help to provide physical, emotional and educational support.

The goal of Saturday’s event was connecting doulas with one another and showing the spaces they will work to support women and their families during labor and delivery.

“There’s great value in being able to offer the support to everyone — it doesn’t matter what walk of life they come from, if they’ve had a baby before, if they’re planning a C-section birth, any type of birth — doulas can provide the needed support for them,” doula Lakeisha Washington said.

New York passed a law in November creating a state doula directory.