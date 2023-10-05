Rochester General nurses considering another strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nurses at Rochester General Hospital could go on strike again.

A spokesperson for the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) told News10NBC Thursday that members will hold a vote next week.

In August, nurses went on strike for two days. Since unionizing last year, the organization has been negotiating with Rochester Regional Health, which operates RGH, over its first-ever contract.

Nurses say they deserve better pay and are spread too thin to provide good care for patients. Those have been two of the biggest sticking points between RGH and RUNAP.

Thursday night, RUNAP held a candlelight vigil outside the hospital in honor and memory of patients, according to the union. Members say patients are suffering because there is not enough staff.

The union and hospital administrators have had nearly two dozen negotiating sessions.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.