Rochester General partners with area schools to help fill need for lab scientists

Another worker shortage in New York — for lab scientists.

Rochester Regional Health has partnered with several regional schools for a medical laboratory science program to help fill these jobs.

Lab scientists do crucial work for patients. RRH officials say 70 percent of all medical decisions are based on laboratory data.

Hailey Ringer, a Greece Athena graduate, started the program at SUNY Brockport.

“It’s a great feeling to be a part of that — you know, the patient never sees us, but we really are working to help them. We don’t want them staying in a hospital for a long time. We want their care to be the best. We want them out, feeling healthy, doing whatever they were doing prior to coming into the hospital,” Ringer said.

