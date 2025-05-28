Rochester GM plant layoffs switch from temporary to indefinite, impacting 100 workers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Recent layoffs at the General Motors plant in Rochester have shifted from temporary to indefinite, affecting about 100 workers.

The company confirmed to News10NBC that most employees laid off in April are now on indefinite layoff. They are eligible for jobs at other GM facilities.

The impacted employees worked at the Lexington Avenue plant, producing parts for electric cars.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI