Rochester group helps people navigate grief after losing loved one

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Coping with the loss of a loved one can be incredibly challenging but a Rochester support group aims to ease that burden.

The “Why My Baby Support Experience,” hosted by Roc the Peace, offers a space for those grieving to learn mindfulness, self-care, and compassion. The group provides discussions, care sessions, and recreational activities like bowling and candle-making to help members navigate their grief.

Organizers said on Tuesday that people living with grief don’t have to let it weigh them down.

“Though they’ve lost their loved one, they can still move forward and love life and continue to love the person that they lost in their absence,” Persephone Modeste said.

The “Why My Baby?” group meets twice a month, with plans to add more dates soon.

