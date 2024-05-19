Rochester Heart Ball raises $300K-plus for American Heart Association

Heart Ball raises more than $300,000 for American Heart Association

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The American Heart Association raised more than $300,000 to support life-saving healthcare for people in Rochester Saturday night at the Rochester Heart Ball at Oak Hill Country Club. The money will be used to help fight heart disease and strokes.

The event was the final part of an American Heart Association campaign centered around addressing critical health issues and trying to get equal care to people everywhere.

The funds raised will go towards research, education, and outreach programs to help prevent and treat heart disease and stroke.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd (who emceed the event) and Briana Collier were on hand at the Heart Ball.