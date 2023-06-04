Rochester Hispanic Youth Baseball League opens their season on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The RHYBL had their season opener on Saturday. The league was started back in 1996. It’s an effort to build community equity and bring families together in a safe and clean place to play.

The president of the league, Santos Cruz, says it’s a lot of work putting together the teams and players for the league but it’s well worth it.

“Every year I almost want to tear up, right? Because it’s a lot of work, a lot of effort for myself and the board.”

The league has 210 players this season and 17 teams.

They also held a fundraiser to raise money for better fields, equipment, kiosk, official umpires, a lawn mower, sand, balls, and for players who can not afford the fee to play baseball.