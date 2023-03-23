Rochester Home and Garden Show returns Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Home and Garden Show returns to the Riverside Convention Center on March 25. It’s your chance to speak with the professionals about plans for your home, inside and out.

Those who want to go, the show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $8.

Rick Herman, CEO of Rochester Home Builder’s Association, joined News10NBC Thursday to speak about the upcoming event.

For tickets, click here.