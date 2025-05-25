Rochester honors Motown greats at plaza event

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue celebrated Motown with a tribute to some of the genre’s greatest artists. The event featured music from The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, and many more.

Organizers emphasized the importance of such events for the community.

“We want the plaza to be a truly international place, you know, where both the African-American community, the Latino community can have their music, have their culture, be lifted up, and Motown is something that connects old school Latinos, it connects everybody,” officials said. “So to us it was just like the natural idea to do Motown to be the start of the season.”

Food vendors were also present at the event. The International Plaza is a partnership between the city of Rochester and the Ibero-American Development Corporation.

