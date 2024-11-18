Rochester hosts national wheelchair basketball tournament

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local wheelchair basketball program is showcasing top competition and honoring a late coach.

The Rochester Wheels hosted the city’s first National Wheelchair Basketball Association tournament. The co-ed program hosted the D3-sanctioned event, featuring teams from Ohio to Ontario at the pinnacle athletic campus in Victor.

Endless Highway, a local non-profit serving people with physical disabilities, covered the cost of admission for the event, making it free for all attendees.

“To be able to compete at a high level, to be able to compete with competitors that can really challenge you, is so important for the growth of the sport,” said Caralie Fennessey, operations director of Endless Highway. “It’s important for the visibility so that people know this is a real, fast-paced, competitive sport, and it’s right here in our city.”

The Cap City Cardinals from Columbus, Ohio took home the tournament’s first-place title.