Rochester houses struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two houses in the city were struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Both homes were occupied at the time, but nobody was injured.

Rochester Police said they responded to a report of a house struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Stout Street at about 9:35 p.m. Police said the house had been struck several times by gunfire. Four people were inside — a 26-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy — but none were injured.

A minute later, police responded to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for the report of shots heard and another house struck. They found a house that had been struck by bullets. A 48-year-old woman inside the home was not injured.

Police say these shootings do not currently appear to be related. Both of them are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.