Rochester in Focus: 2023 Recap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester community is full of young leaders, change-makers, successful authors and musical artists, entrepreneurs, advocates, and inspiration.

Let’s take a look back on some interesting and notable guests News10NBC sat down with on Rochester in Focus in 2023.

March 12, 2023: News10NBC discusses the effects of Anorexia Nervosa and what recovery looks like. And, Fairy Godmother’s of Rochester, an organization that brings affordable prom dresses and suits for students in financial need, announced a major change.

May 7, 2023: A new office in Rochester hopes to provide financial empowerment to the community and help city neighbors reach their financial goals.

June 18, 2023: One local pastor teaches about generational trauma. She says it could play a role in the violence and crime we see on the streets of Rochester.

July 2, 2023: An Irondequoit native talks about a podcast mini series she created about a controversial campus for teens.

August 27, 2023: For National Black Business Month, News10NBC spoke with two Black business owners and with a representative of the Rochester Economic Development Corporation. Also, a Rochester native shares her story about playing basketball around the world.

September 24, 2023: The president of The RCSD school board, Cynthia Elliot, and the district’s Superintendent, Dr. Carmine Peluso, speak about the new proposal to reorganize the district for the first time in 30 years.

October 29, 2023: Adam Bello sat down with News10NBC and spoke about his campaign for Monroe County executive.

November 19, 2023: A New York Times bestseller teases his upcoming book and leaders from The Children’s Institute discuss organization plans to better serve children and families.

December 17, 2023: Isaiah Santiago, the youngest person elected to the Rochester City School Board, spoke to News10NBC about his plans for the future.

December 24, 2023: The president and CEO of the YWCA in Rochester shares the story of her recent visit at the White House with News10NBC. Plus, 16 low-income apartments are coming to Rochester, and News10NBC has the details.

If you know someone who would shine on Rochester in Focus, send News10NBC an email at news1@whec.com.