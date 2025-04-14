Rochester in Focus: April 14, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we take an in-depth look at Black Maternal Health Week. Black women over 25 are four times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications. We spoke to two experts at Highland Women’s Health about the issue.

We also sit down with the president and CEO of OneROC economic development agency about some things happening that could transform the Flower City in few years. Clay Harris of Uniting and Healing Through Hope also speaks with us about his annual Easter food basket drive.

Finally, we have some details about the Gateways Music Festival, a celebration of Black people in classical music. It’s coming to Rochester for its 30th year on April 21.