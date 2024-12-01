Rochester In Focus: December 1, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week in Rochester In Focus we talk to the director of Crisis and Referral Services at Lifeline about suicides around the holidays. Is there an increase?

Next, we’ll talk about the $65 million five-year restoration of the West Herr Auditorium.

Then, you’ll see a side of a city court judge that you’ve never seen before. He’ll talk about a new children’s book he wrote.

Finally, we talk about legacy and generational wealth at The Pleasant Kitchen Spot.