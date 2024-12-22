Rochester In Focus: December 22, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester In Focus we talk to Neighbors Unite 585. You’ll hear how the grassroots group of neighbors is having success in taking on some of the city’s problems.

Next, Rochester brother and sister singing duo Nate and Renee Anderson perform their new Christmas song “Share My Christmas.”

This holiday season don’t forget to check on your neighbors. Compeer Rochester President Sara Passamonte talks about the epidemic of loneliness.

Finally, if you’re looking for a gift for a young child, how about Sunset The Dinosaur? A children’s book just released and written by Rochester City Judge Van White.